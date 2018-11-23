Brandon Vera needed less than a round, while Eduard Folayang had a unanimous decision in the two title bouts of the ONE Conquest of Champions featuring Filipinos

Published 12:09 AM, November 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a two-year layoff, Brandon "The Truth" Vera successfully retained his ONE heavyweight world title by a 1st-round knockout of Italian Mauro Cerilli at ONE Conquest of Champions at the MOA Arena on Friday, November 23.

In just over a minute, Vera unleashed a stunning left counter jab to knock out Cerilli. The referee immediately jumped in as the Italian bruiser fell to wave off the fight.

In the co-main event, Eduard "Landslide" Folayang (21-6) scored a decisive unanimous decision win over young Singaporean Amir Khan to regain the ONE lightweight world title.

After a rather uneventful 1st round, Folayang let out a landslide of spinning back elbows in the 4-minute mark of the 2nd, causing bleeding in Khan's mouth. Folayang wrapped up the masterful round with two more spinning elbows back-to-back to the dazed Singaporean.

Khan recovered in the 3rd with a nifty jumping headlock takedown, but Folayang got away in time. The Landslide then charged back in round 4 with another smattering of elbows as Khan was backed up on the cage wall.

Folayang punctuated the fight with a flying kick to the abdomen in the waning seconds of the final round.

And in the pre-main event catch-weight bout, Honorio "The Rock" Banario (14-7) ran away with a unanimous decision win over Rahul "Kerala Krusher" Raju.

Banario got off some clean head shots in the 1st and defended well from Raju's takedowns. Raju succeeded to get Banario on the ground in round 2 but the Filipino countered with some more punch combos.

Both fighters were visibly gassed for much of the 3rd until Banario applied a last-ditch choke and wouldn't let go until after the bell.

Other matches include a controversial unanimous decision win by Thailand's Saemapetch Fairtex over Russian Alaverdi Ramazanov and a dominant 2nd-round TKO win by Filipino veteran Jeremy Miado over China's Peng Xue Wen.

FULL RESULTS:

Main Card:

Brandon Vera (PHI) def. Mauro Cerilli (ITA) via Rd. 1 KO (left jab, 1:04)

Eduard Folayang (PHI) def. Amir Khan (SG) via UD

Honorio Banario (PHI) def. Rahul Raju (IND) via UD

Saemapetch Fairtex (THA) def. Alaverdi Ramazanov (RUS) via UD

James Nakashima (USA) def. Raimond Magomedaliev (RUS) via UD

Hiroaki Suzuki (JPN) def. Deividas Danyla (LIT) via UD

Prelims:

Samy Sana (FRA) def. Armen Petrosyan (ITA) via UD

Alexandre Machado (BRA) def. Hideki Sekine (JPN) via Rd. 2 TKO (punches, 1:44)

Han Zi Zao (CHN) def. Azwan Che Wil (MAL) (broken arm TKO)

Jeremy Miado (PHI) def. Peng Xue Wen (CHN) via Rd. 2 TKO (punches, 0:35)

Akihiro Fujisawa def. Rockie Bactol (PHI) via Rd. 3 TKO (punches, 0:19)

Rudy Agustian (INA) def. Asraful Islam (BNG)