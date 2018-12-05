Many posts express great pride in the Maroons for coming so far after so long and instilling hope in the UP community

Published 7:54 PM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The historic UAAP Season 81 men's basketball Finals between the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons has come to an end, with the Eagles thundering to the top, 99-81.

While the Eagles bask in glory for the second straight season, the Maroons reel from the heartbreak as hopes were high for UP to force a deciding Game 3.

As expected, an outpouring of congratulations for the Eagles erupted on social media, but more notable were the reactions in support of the Maroons despite the lopsided loss.

Many posts expressed great pride in the Maroons for coming so far after so long – it was their first taste of the Finals in 32 years after a nail-biting Final Four face-off against Adamson – and instilling hope in the UP community.

From the UPM College of Arts and Sciences, we love you, @upmbt! Kayo ang champions namin! #UPFight #AtinTo pic.twitter.com/Xa7E5ZwS0Q — UP Manila CAS Student Council (@UPManilaCASSC) December 5, 2018

UP may have lost, but I realized something beautiful out of this season. And that's how all the UP Campuses united w/ one goal of supporting the team.



Congrats Ateneo Blue Eagles! But thank you for a great season @upmbt! Next year ulit! #UPFight #UAAPFinals #UAAPSeason81 — Arvin (@TheFoxborn) December 5, 2018

The attention is still with UP. Coz we did more than just play the game. We gave meaning to fighting til the end. #UPFight! #AtinTwo! #AtinTo! #UAAPSeason81 #UAAPFinals #UAAP81Finals #TeamBahay — Mark Lester M. Chico (@IamCHKO) December 5, 2018

Win or lose, the UP community is already proud of u,@upmbt. Thank u for not only bringing UP to the finals after 32 yrs, but also for inspiring us in these dark times. The #AtinTo battle cry isn't just about confidence&will. It's also about our hopefulness as mga Iskolar ng Bayan — Lorenzo Relente (@Enchoyyyyy) December 5, 2018

P*cha, di naman ako tiga-UP, pero naapektuhan ako ng pagkatalo nila. Sympathy & ppls heart are always urs if ure the underdog cguro tlga. Good fight padin Maroons. Atlis nakapasok ng finals. Congrats Ateneo. #UAAPFinals #AtinTwo #AtinTo — choiii (@choi_idong) December 5, 2018

Others also pointed out the great sportsmanship between both teams' top men, UP's Juan Gomez de Liaño and Ateneo's Thirdy Ravena.

There were also some funny tweets to break the bittersweet mood.

HELLO ADMU IF MANALO KAYO PAKISUNOG 'TO SA BONFIRE PLEASE https://t.co/3h3al75CMR — DJ (@djvdiaz) December 5, 2018

Tapos biglang sasabihin ng UAAP

"The criteria for judging:

50% - Score sa actual game

40% - Audience impact

10% - Relevance to the theme"



HOO SHET #UPFight #AtinTwo #UAAPFinals #BattleOfKatipunan — Bonnie Regato (@bonnienay) December 5, 2018

