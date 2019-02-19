The Philippine Sports Training Center targets the country's grassroots programs for national teams

Published 9:52 PM, February 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte signed on Tuesday, February 19, a law that will kick-start the creation of the Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC) in Rosales, Pangasinan.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is tasked to oversee the construction, operations, and maintenance of the facilities and amenities of the PSTC, which is set to rise in Pangasinan by 2022. (READ: PH Sports Training Center to rise in Pangasinan by 2022)

A P3.5-billion allocation in the 2019 General Appropriations Act has also been approved for the construction that will commence after 6 months of planning.

With the development of another government-owned international sports complex, the PSTC targets the growth of the country's grassroots program by providing a new home to national athletes aside from the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Aside from state-of-the-art training facilities, the PSC also aims to provide international standard competition venues within the sports complex.

As mandated by the Philippine Sports Commission Act or Republic Act No. 6847, the PSTC will also become a sports science and research hub through the services of the Phiilppine Sports Institute. – Rappler.com