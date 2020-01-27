MANILA, Philippines – #RIPMamba trends on Twitter not just in the Philippines, but globally, as fans of Kobe Bryant mourn the ‘The Black Mamba’ and his daughter Gianna Bryant’s death on Monday, January 27.

News of the helicopter crash that killed the father and daughter broke in the morning of January 26 (US time) and left people devastated and grieving for the basketball legend.

Social media has since been awash with heartfelt sentiment for Kobe, Gianna, and the Bryant family. Celebrities like Kanye West expressed disbelief along with fellow retired basketball star Michael Jordan and other colleagues.

To kick off their game, players from both the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors took turns committing 24-second shot clock violations to honor the late NBA star, who wore jersey No. 24.

Online content has so far been evidence of the massive impact that the loss of Bryant has on the global basketball community.

Locally, the basketball star is far from being a stranger. As a frequent visitor of Manila and idol to many basketball fans in the country, there is no lack of love for Kobe in the Philippines.

Filipino fans equally shared their sentiment with the rest of the world. From reminiscing the days when they shouted ‘Kobe’ as they threw a crumpled up piece of paper into a trash can, to crediting their reason for playing basketball to him, Bryant’s local fans express their grief and love for the player online.

‘We've lost another legend,’ most of his fans say on Twitter.

Read how the rest of his Philippine fans are mourning The Black Mamba here.

#RIPMamba - Curated tweets by RapplerSports

Rest in peace, Black Mamba.

– Rappler.com