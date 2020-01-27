MANILA, Philippines – Mighty Sports stakes its unbeaten record on the line in the Dubai International Basketball Championship when it tangles with Tunisia's Es Rades at the Shabab Al Ahli Club on Tuesday, January 28.

Narrowly escaping host United Arab Emirates and Syria's Al Ittihad in its first two games by an average of 5.5 points, Mighty Sports looks to clinch a convincing win this time to keep its hold of the top spot in Group A.

The team mentored by Charles Tiu is expected to draw prolific performances from former NBA players Andray Blatche and Renaldo Balkman in its bid to remain unbeaten.

Young guns Isaac Go, Dave Ildefonso, and Jamie Malonzo will also be relied upon, while Thirdy Ravena looks to deliver a breakout performance in the tournament.

Game time is at 1 am.

Follow Rappler's live updates here.

– Rappler.com