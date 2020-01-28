MANILA, Philippines – Teams at the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship knew right away that Mighty Sports Philippines was a team to be reckoned with.

They needed to look no further than its two former NBA player duo of Andray Blatche and Renaldo Balkman to prove the point.

However, on Tuesday, January 28, the Charles Tiu-coached squad proved further to those teams that they really are the team to beat.

Against an erstwhile undefeated ES Rades team from Tunisia, amateur stars Juan Gomez de Liaño and Thirdy Ravena stepped up amid the usual production of Blatche and Balkman.

Gomez de Liaño drilled 4 three-pointers en route to a tournament-best 12-point performance while Ravena further showcased his two-way play with 8 points and 2 steals.

The result was an 84-66 blowout win for Mighty to give ES Rades its first loss to end their elimination round.

On Wednesday, January 29, it’s Mighty’s turn to get a shot at a clean sweep heading to the knockout quarterfinals as they face the Beirut Sports Club of Lebanon at 1 am, Philippine time.

The secret is out. Mighty is much more than their star imports and naturalized player.

Will the Philippine team reveal more Filipino firepower heading towards the sweep or will the Lebanese trip them up on the way there?

Follow Rappler's live updates here.

