MANILA, Philippines – Time and time again in the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship, Mighty Sports Philippines has proven that it is one of the top teams to beat.

Thanks to timely eruptions from Fil-Am stars like Mikey Williams and homegrown talent like Juan Gomez de Liaño, the Charles Tiu-coached squad has racked up victory after victory against some of the Middle East's best teams.

Anchored all in all by their NBA-caliber duo of Andray Blatche and Renaldo Balkman, Mighty has reigned supreme in Group B with a sterling 4-0 record heading to the knockout quarterfinals versus Syria's Al Wathba Sport Club on Thursday, January 30 (Friday, January 31, 1 am, Philippine time).

Although Mighty's next foe has only won once in 5 tries in Group A, it still cannot afford to take its foot off the gas given the tournament's knockout playoff format.

Will the undefeated Mighty soon take its act to the semifinals or will the unheralded Syrians give out a shock to remember?

Follow Rappler's live updates here.

– Rappler.com