LOOK: Adidas collaborates with Filipino artist Jappy Agoncillo

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino basketball fans of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell are in for a treat as Adidas officially launched the all-new D.O.N. Issue #3 “Origin Story” designed by Filipino muralist and illustrator Jappy Agoncillo.

The special edition release of Mitchell’s latest signature shoe, which is already available at the Adidas Brand Center in Glorietta and the Adidas Philippines website, is inspired by the street style of Filipinos, Agoncillo’s love for superhero comic books, and Mitchell’s journey from middle school to the NBA.

Paying tribute to Agoncillo and Mitchell’s roots, the shoe features striking elements such as a map of Manila on the left outsole, a map of Mitchell’s home state, Elmsford, New York, on the right outsole, and an inverted “Determination Over Negativity” mantra on the straps across the shoe’s laces, which serves as motivation for the wearer.

“The concept of the design is about honoring the past and looking towards the future. Taking inspiration from how D.O.N. was named after Donovan Mitchell’s ‘Determination Over Negativity’ mantra, the design pays homage not only to the history of wins and losses of Donovan, but also the endless possibilities that the future has in store with continuous hard work and determination,” said Agoncillo.

Other elements of the Filipino-designed shoe include a wing tip icon that represents Mitchell’s college team, the Louisville Cardinals, tiger stripes in the heel of the shoe that pays homage to Mitchell’s middle school team, the Greenwich Country Day School Tigers, and illustrations of Charlie Parker and Louis Armstrong in the sock liners to honor Mitchell’s NBA team, the Utah Jazz.

As an ode to the previous D.O.N. issues, the shoe’s upper also features a halftone pattern, which is similar to those seen in classic superhero comic books.

“We at Adidas Philippines know and value the importance of being true to one’s roots,” said Adidas Philippines brand communications and sports marketing manager JD Cortez.

“Furthermore, the brand truly wants to stay consistent; to inspire and empower local talent. Like our past Filipino-inspired projects and through collaborations such as this, we are proud to give local artists like Jappy Agoncillo the platform to represent and illustrate the true essence of being Filipino beyond what the world already knows about us,” Cortez added.

As Adidas Philippines continues its commitment to supporting Filipino creators through hyperlocal releases, the collaboration with Agoncillo is now the fourth Filipino-designed Adidas footwear – following the releases of Harden Vol. 5 “Manila Heritage and Quiccs Forum by toy designer Juanito “Quiccs” Maiquez, and the Ultraboost DNA City Pack by Gregg “Egg Fiasco” Guleserian.

The D.O.N. Issue #3 “Origin Story” will be available in other Adidas stores across the Philippines and Southeast Asia on June 12 for the price of P5,800. – Rappler.com