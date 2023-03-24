LOOK: adidas launches lightest Ultraboost ever

The all-new Ultraboost Light, which features a groundbreaking new material called the Light Boost, is 30% lighter than its previous silhouettes

MANILA, Philippines – Lighter than ever.

After a decade since the introduction of its Boost technology, adidas once again took its innovation to another level with the latest and lightest iteration of its most iconic running shoe franchise – the Ultraboost Light.

Known not only as a running shoe, but also an everyday sneaker due to its stylish look, the Ultraboost Light, which features a groundbreaking new material called the Light Boost, is 30% lighter than its previous silhouettes and is designed to provide epic energy, ultimate cushioning, unrivaled comfort, and responsiveness.

To test the new and improved Ultraboost Light, participants from adidas Runners Manila and select media, including Rappler, ran three or six kilometers around Bonifacio Global City last Tuesday, March 21.

The pair’s lighter Boost midsole, redesigned Linear Energy Push, comfortable PRIMEKNIT+ upper, and its Continental™ natural performance rubber were all felt as it enabled all participants to finish the trial run and experience the boost energy that only the Ultraboost Light can give.

“adidas is constantly striving to take innovation to the next level and to listen to feedback from runners, all of which help the brand in designing improved products,” said adidas Philippines brand activation manager Jen Dacasin.

“With Ultraboost Light, our lightest Ultraboost iteration yet, epic bursts of energy can be expected by all types of runners, no matter the distance, and no matter the conditions,” she added.

The all-new Ultraboost Light, which comes in five different colorways, is available in adidas stores nationwide and online for the price of P10,000. – Rappler.com