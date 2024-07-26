Go Team Philippines! Snap up these cool Paris Olympics merch

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sport the Philippine colors with this set of Paris Olympics fan merchandise

MANILA, Philippines – There are many ways to show support for Team Philippines as it competes in the Paris Olympics.

One of them is through wearing the same cool gear.

Adidas, the official outfitter of the Philippine Olympic Committee for the Paris Games, released a set of fan merchandise that includes track suits, shirts, and cap.

Inspired by the Philippines’ official Olympic outfits, each piece features a custom logo that resembles the Philippine Eagle.

Adidas said a portion of the merchandise sales will go to the POC Athlete Incentive Fund.

The Philippines is sending its biggest Olympic delegation in over three decades as 22 athletes represent the country in its 100th year of participation in the Summer Games.

Boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial hope to deliver medals once again, while pole vaulter EJ Obiena and gymnast Carlos Yulo are also expected to make the podium. – Rappler.com