Alex Eala begins road to French Open in ITF W60 Chiasso

TITLE SEEKER. Alex Eala needs just two more wins to clinch her first junior Grand Slam title.

Alex Eala faces another uphill climb at the start of her clay court season as she faces multiple veteran tennisters at the ITF W60 Chiasso Open in Switzerland

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina teen tennis sensation Alex Eala will kick off her clay court season in Switzerland, where she is slated to see action in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) W60 Chiasso Open.

The 17-year-old is looking to earn a wildcard ticket to the qualifiers of the 2023 French Open which begins on May 22. To do that, she has to get good results and make deep runs in the tournaments she joins in the next couple of weeks.

The road to Roland Garros for the world No. 215 Eala begins with a first round encounter against 32-year-old Romanian Alexandra Ignatik. Currently, world No. 219, Ignatik has played in all grand slam events multiple times and has a career-high ranking of 59.

Star-studded field

Eala will have her work cut out for her in the $60,000 Switzerland event as she faces a banner field headed by top seed and former world No. 36 Nadia Podoroska of Argentina.

Currently 103rd in the world rankings, the 26-year-old Argentine clay court specialist made the 2020 French Open women’s singles semifinals and the 2021 French Open women’s doubles semifinals.

Tournament second seed and home town bet Simona Waltert is someone Eala is very familiar with. Eala blasted Waltert in straight sets in the W25 Manacor in Spain in 2021.

Waltert got back at Eala twice by defeating her in three sets in the W15 Manacor and the W60 Bellinzona in Switzerland that same year.

Third seed Ylena In-Albon is 137th in the world and will also enjoy the home court edge as a Swiss national.

If Eala hurdles Ignatik, the Filipina tennis ace will be in for a tantalizing match-up in the second round where she could face either seventh seed Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania or wild card entry Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Last year, former world No. 51 Ruse made the women’s singles second round of both the Australian Open and the US Open, and this year’s Australian Open women’s doubles semifinals.

Svitolina, former world No. 3, had made the women’s singles semifinals of Wimbledon and the US Open, and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and French Open. She won a bronze for her country in the women’s singles competition of the Tokyo Olympics.

Eala is also booked for doubles play on Tuesday, April 11. She will team up with 19-year-old Barbora Palicova of the Czech Republic as they face the 4th seeds Anna Siskova of the Czech Republic and Indonesian veteran Beatrice Gumulya.

Eala last saw action as a wild card entry in the WTA Miami Open last March 21 where she was booted out in the opening round by 32-year-old Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

What’s next for other Filipino tennis stars

Two other Filipino tennis aces will also be taking the court this week.

Francis Casey Alcantara, fresh off a runner-up finish in the ITF M15 Singapore, will partner anew with Pruchya Isaro of Thailand as they enter the M25 Indonesia International Championship.

Seeded fourth in the $25,000 ITF event, Alcantara and Isaro drew Blake Bayldon of Australia and Maximus Jones of Thailand in the first round.

Over in Mexico, Ruben Gonzales and American partner Alex Lawson are the second seeds in the ATP Challenger Mextenis Leon Open. Gonzales and Lawson will open their campaign against Renzo Olivo and Thiago Tirante of Argentina. – Rappler.com