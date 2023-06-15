Alex Eala graduates from Rafa Nadal Academy

It was at the Rafa Nadal Academy where Alex Eala honed her skills on the way to winning multiple titles in the juniors and professional levels

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala added another feather to her cap.

Eala graduated from the Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA) in Mallorca, Spain on Thursday, June 15, after being a full scholar for five years.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, attended the graduation ceremony and delivered an inspirational speech.

“I personally am very proud of you. I am sure that all the people who have been by your side this time, too,” said Nadal.

“Congratulations. I hope you leave here with the tools you need to face the future, whatever it may be.”

It was at the RNA where the 18-year-old Eala honed her skills on the way to winning multiple titles in the juniors and professional levels.

Eala bagged the girls’ doubles crowns in the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 French Open before she became the first Filipino to win a junior Grand Slam singles title in the US Open last year.

As a pro, she has three International Tennis Federation (ITF) Tour crowns to her name after ruling the W15 Manacor in Spain two years ago, the W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand last year, and the recent W25 Yecla in Spain.

“In the end, I am not a person who gives a lot of advice, I am more in favor of learning things through daily examples. I am only going to give one: give yourself opportunities,” Nadal said.

“This is the reality, don’t get frustrated when things don’t work out the first time, don’t get frustrated when you have been trying for a while and things don’t work out. Keep giving yourself chances.”

Newly crowned French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland also graced the event. – Rappler.com