Alex Eala notches career-best ranking, advances to quarters of W25 event in Spain

STEADY RISE. It has been a productive past few months for Alex Eala.

Alex Eala climbs 35 places to achieve a career-best WTA ranking of No. 282

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala continues to climb the world rankings.

Eala achieved a career-best No. 282 ranking from the Women’s Tennis Association on Tuesday, July 26, after reaching the semifinals of W60 ITF Open Amutio in Votoria Gasteiz, Spain last week.

“Happy to be at my highest ranking yet!” said the 17-year-old star, who rose 35 places from her previous ranking of No. 317.

Just last month, Eala fell short of her first W60 professional title after bowing to home bet Marina Bassols Ribera in the finals of the Open ITF Arcadis Brezo Osuna in Madrid, Spain.

Her finals appearance in that event catapulted Eala to No. 340, making her the highest-ranked Southeast Asian by the WTA.

On Wednesday, Eala defeated American Amy Zhu, 6-4, 6-3, to advance to the quarterfinals of the W25 Open Castilla y Leon in El Espinar, Segovia, Spain.

She will tangle with Spanish Rosa Vicens Mas in the last eight. – Rappler.com