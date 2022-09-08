Streaking Eala sets up US Open singles quarterfinal with doubles partner

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala and her Russian doubles partner Mirra Andreeva are set on a collision course for singles supremacy while also staying in doubles contention at the 2022 US Open girls' division

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala continued her winning run through the 2022 US Open girls’ singles tournament with a hard-fought sweep of Australian Taylah Preston, 6-2, 7-6(1), to clinch a quarterfinal spot on Wednesday, September 7 (Thursday, September 8, Manila time).

After trailing by two games in the heated second set, 2-4, Eala rallied back for the 4-4 tie before the pair exchanged games for the 6-6 tiebreak-forcer. There, the Filipina rattled off 6 straight points to set up the 7-1 finish and the win.

This win now puts Eala on a singles collision course with none other than her Russian doubles partner Mirra Andreeva, who beat Belgium’s Sofia Costulas after a third-set cruise, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, to clinch a quarterfinal spot.

That same day, the duo of Eala and Andreeva made light work of Americans Iva Jovic and Shannon Lam, 6-2, 6-2, to advance to the second round on Thursday, 12 pm (Friday, September 9, Manila time), roughly the same time as their singles showdown.

Eala is currently on the hunt for her first singles title in the US Open circuit. – Rappler.com