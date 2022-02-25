Zverev fined $40,000 for outburst

The ATP serves world No. 3 Alexander Zverev a hefty fine and launches a further review of the incident, which could lead to more sanctions

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, who was kicked out of this week’s ATP 500 event in Acapulco after violently smashing his racket repeatedly against the umpire’s chair, has been fined $40,000 and faces a further review, the ATP said on Thursday, February 24 (Friday February 25, Manila time).

Zverev was fined $20,000 for verbal abuse, $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and will forfeit more than $31,000 in prize money and all rankings points earned from singles and doubles action at the Abierto Mexicano tournament.

The ATP, which said the fines on 24-year-old Zverev represent the maximum per each violation, will also launch a further review of the incident, which could lead to more sanctions from the men’s governing body.

In 2019, after an initial fine of $113,000, Australian Nick Kyrgios was given a suspended ban of 16 weeks and an additional fine of $25,000 for “aggravated behavior” by the ATP following an internal investigation.

After losing in doubles on Tuesday, Zverev approached umpire Alessandro Germani’s chair and came perilously close to hitting him as he swung at the official’s stand before heading towards his courtside seat, upset over a line call in the match.

The 2020 US Open runner-up approached the chair a second time and again hit it while shouting expletives.

Just before the match ended, Germani handed Zverev a code violation for yelling and swearing in protest of a shot that was ruled in and set up match point.

Zverev, who was the defending champion in singles, apologised for his behaviour.

Zverev deserved to be thrown out, says Nadal

Rafa Nadal said on Thursday that Zverev deserved to be expelled from the ATP 500 tournament for his expletive-filled tantrum, but he was sure the German Olympic champion will learn from his mistake.

Zverev, 24, who won the singles gold at the Tokyo Games last year, apologized after he was defaulted for “unsportsmanlike conduct” from the event where he had won the singles title last year.

Nadal said he felt sorry for Zverev with whom he shared a “good relationship.”

“He deserved the sanction because you can’t act in this way,” the winner of 21 major titles said after reaching the quarterfinal at Acapulco.

“I think he is aware of that and I hope that this serves as a learning process for him and other young players who lose their temper on the court sometimes.”

Nadal did not want to get into the quantum of punishment.

“I think the organization needs to be strict about it because the images spread quickly on social media and there are millions of children watching and they develop these attitudes,” the 35-year-old added.

“I understand there are moments of frustration and anger but we need to try to be an example.”

Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov were also heavily fined at the Australian Open for their outburst against the umpires.

“That’s what happened to me a few times,” Medvedev.

“He made a mistake. He paid for it. From what he said he understands that he made the mistake. And that’s the most important. People, no matter which job, which sport, everybody makes mistakes,” he added.

“(It) was definitely not nice what he did, but he understands it. From my point of view, I understand when you make mistakes, but you regret it and next time you try not to make it.” – Rappler.com