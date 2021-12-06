MVP Allana Lim propels Parañaque to WNBL title romp

DOMINANT. Allana Lim ends the WNBL season with the MVP and championship trophies.

Allana Lim and Parañaque sweep Taguig in the WNBL finals to claim the title and complete their unbeaten campaign

MANILA, Philippines – Allana Lim proved she deserved to be MVP after powering the Parañaque Lady Aces to the WNBL Season 2021 title as they edged the Taguig Lady Generals with an 83-78 victory at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga on Sunday, December 5.

Lim churned 30 points and 9 rebounds for the Lady Aces, who swept the best-of-three finals series to complete their unbeaten campaign.

Taguig held a 76-74 lead with less than two minutes remaining only to witness Parañaque unload a 7-0 run en route to the victory.

Mary Joy Galicia drained two free throws to knot the score, AJ Gloriani sank a booming three-pointer to break the deadlock, while Clare Castro converted a putback as the Lady Aces seized an 81-76 advantage to keep the Lady Generals at bay.

Castro delivered 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 blocks, while Gloriani – who earned Finals MVP honors – produced 12 points and 5 assists.

Marichu Bacaro chalked 23 points and 6 rebounds, while Janeth Sison posted 16 points and 10 rebounds, but their numbers were not enough for Taguig to force a decider.

Joining Lim in the Mythical Five were her teammate Jhenn Angeles, Raiza Palmera-Dy of the Glutagence Glow Boosters, Janeth Sison of the Lady Generals, and Kath Araja of the Quezon Lady Spartan.

Palmera-Dy also bagged the Rookie of the Year plum, while Karla Manuel of Taguig captured the Sportsmanship Award. – Rappler.com