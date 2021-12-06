MVP Allana Lim propels Parañaque to WNBL title romp

MANILA, Philippines – Allana Lim proved she deserved to be MVP after powering the Parañaque Lady Aces to the WNBL Season 2021 title as they edged the Taguig Lady Generals with an 83-78 victory at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga on Sunday, December 5.
Lim churned 30 points and 9 rebounds for the Lady Aces, who swept the best-of-three finals series to complete their unbeaten campaign.
Taguig held a 76-74 lead with less than two minutes remaining only to witness Parañaque unload a 7-0 run en route to the victory.
Mary Joy Galicia drained two free throws to knot the score, AJ Gloriani sank a booming three-pointer to break the deadlock, while Clare Castro converted a putback as the Lady Aces seized an 81-76 advantage to keep the Lady Generals at bay.
Castro delivered 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 blocks, while Gloriani – who earned Finals MVP honors – produced 12 points and 5 assists.
Marichu Bacaro chalked 23 points and 6 rebounds, while Janeth Sison posted 16 points and 10 rebounds, but their numbers were not enough for Taguig to force a decider.
Joining Lim in the Mythical Five were her teammate Jhenn Angeles, Raiza Palmera-Dy of the Glutagence Glow Boosters, Janeth Sison of the Lady Generals, and Kath Araja of the Quezon Lady Spartan.
Palmera-Dy also bagged the Rookie of the Year plum, while Karla Manuel of Taguig captured the Sportsmanship Award. – Rappler.com