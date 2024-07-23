Farewell, legend: Tennis icon Andy Murray set to retire after Paris Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

British tennis legend Andy Murray - ravaged with nagging injuries - announces his intention to retire at age 37 following the Paris Olympics, 12 years after winning singles gold in his hometown London

Briton Andy Murray, the first male tennis player to claim two Olympic singles gold medals, said on Tuesday that he will play the final event of his glittering career at the Paris Games before heading into retirement.

Murray, widely regarded as one of Britain’s all-time great sportsmen, won gold in London 2012 beating Roger Federer in the final and successfully defended his title in Rio four years later defeating Juan Martin del Potro.

The 37-year-old, who in 2013 ended a 77-year wait for a British men’s singles champion at Wimbledon and won the trophy again in 2016, had previously said that he was unlikely to continue his career beyond this year.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament,” Murray said on social media, alongside a picture of himself on the Rio podium.

“Competing for Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time.”

Murray, who was knighted in 2017 for his services to tennis and charity, was hailed by International Tennis Federation chief Dave Haggerty for his contributions.

“Sir Andy has lived and breathed the values of tennis throughout his long career, championing equality and helping to send the message that our sport is for everyone,” Haggerty said.

“We will of course remember his two Olympic golds; his Grand Slam wins and his never-say-die attitude on the court. We will also remember his Davis Cup victory with Great Britain in 2015, helping his team to the title for the first time since 1936.

“While this wonderful chapter of his career is now drawing to a close, we know that Sir Andy’s love of tennis will see him continue to be involved in helping to grow and develop our sport globally.”

The injury-plagued Murray received a star-studded, emotional farewell earlier this month at Wimbledon, the venue where he won two of his three major titles, following a first-round doubles defeat partnering his brother Jamie.

The Scot, who had surgery on June 22 to remove a spinal cyst which was compressing his nerves and made him lose control and power in his right leg, decided he was not fit enough for the demands of singles competition at the All England Club.

Murray’s hopes of a final hurrah partnering fellow former US Open champion Emma Raducanu in mixed doubles at Wimbledon were dashed when she withdrew due to a wrist issue.

The tennis competition at the Olympics begins on July 27 and Murray, who made his Olympic debut in Beijing 2008, will play in both singles and doubles alongside Dan Evans in his fifth and final Games.

Murray also has a mixed doubles silver from the London Games, where he partnered Laura Robson.

The former world No. 1 resurrected his career after having hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019 but has struggled to make the latter stages of leading tournaments since and endured an ankle injury earlier this season in Miami.

“I’m ready to finish playing,” Murray had said at Wimbledon. “I don’t want that to be the case. I would love to play forever. This year’s been tough with the ankle, then obviously the back surgery, the hip. I’m ready to finish because I can’t play to the level I would want to anymore.”

“I know that it’s time now. I’m ready for that.” – Rappler.com