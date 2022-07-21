LOOK: ANTA PH drops Chinese food-inspired shoe collection

ON THE MENU. The Shock The Game SHOW4 is available in select ANTA stores in Metro Manila.

Check out the fun colorways as ANTA Philippines unveils the ‘Shock The Game SHOW4’

MANILA, Philippines – ANTA Philippines continues to spice up its menu of basketball sneakers as it recently launched the all-new ANTA Shock The Game SHOW4.

The Shock The Game SHOW4 collection, which is already out in select ANTA stores in Metro Manila for the price of P6,495, comes in four Chinese cuisine-inspired colorways – Seafood, Crayfish, River Snail Rice Noodle, and Barbecue.



ANTA Shock The Game SHOW4 ‘Seafood’ – All photos from ANTA Philippines

The ‘Seafood’, which is arguably the most striking pair in the collection, features the blue and pink colors as it represents the ocean and the ocean’s fresh catch.



ANTA Shock The Game SHOW4 ‘Crayfish’



ANTA Shock The Game SHOW4 ‘River Snail Rice Noodle’

The red and white colorway of the ‘Crayfish’ pays homage to the crustacean, while the purple and yellow colors, as well as the noodle-like stripes highlight the ‘River Snail Rice Noodle’.



ANTA Shock The Game SHOW4 ‘Barbecue’

Meanwhile, a blend of lime, orange, and yellow can be found splattered all over the ‘Barbecue’.

Aside from its eye-catching colors, the Shock The Game SHOW4 is equipped with ANTA’s NitroEdge midsole technology for superior cushioning.

The shoe’s upper has an elastic built-in layer to keep the foot locked in, while its lateral TPU offers stability and support. Carbon fiber on the midfoot is also present to provide highly torsional resistance.

ANTA Philippines basketball ambassador and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters sharpshooting guard Anton Asistio debuted the Shock The Game SHOW4 in their 97-82 thrashing of the Terrafirma Dyip in the PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday, July 16.

Asistio delivered his best game of the conference while wearing the ‘Seafood’ colorway, finishing with 14 points on an efficient 3-of-4 clip from beyond the arc in just 17 minutes of action. – Rappler.com