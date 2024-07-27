Multiple medal chances as Carlos Yulo reaches finals of 3 events in Paris Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TWIST. Carlos Yulo of the Philippines performs on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics competition in the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Bercy Arena.

Tasked to deliver the Philippines its first Olympic gymnastics medal, Carlos Yulo advances to the all-around, floor exercise, and vault finals

MANILA, Philippines – Visibly more confident and poised, Carlos Yulo earned himself multiple medal chances in the Paris Olympics.

Yulo advanced to the all-around, floor exercise, and vault finals following the conclusion of the men’s artistic gymnastics qualification at the Bercy Arena on Saturday, July 27 (Sunday, July 28, Manila time).

Having learned his lessons from a disappointing campaign in the previous Tokyo Games, the 24-year-old star fueled medal hopes as he placed second in floor exercise and sixth in vault – events where he won world titles.

Yulo also did fairly well in the four other apparatuses, totaling 83.631 points to reach the all-around finals at ninth place.

The top 24 in the all-around and the top eight in each apparatus advanced to the finals.

Bearing the responsibility of winning the Philippines’ first Olympic gymnastics medal, Yulo showed he has what it takes as he shone in his pet events, recording 14.766 points in floor exercise and averaging 14.683 points in vault.

Only Great Britain’s Jake Jarman netted a higher score than Yulo in the floor exercise qualification with 14.966 points, while defending champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel landed at sixth with 14.466 points.

In vault, Yulo garnered 14.800 and 14.566 points in his two attempts for an average of 14.683 points as he advanced to the final of the same apparatus for the second straight Olympics.

Ukraine’s Nazar Chepurnyi topped the vault qualification with 14.833 points followed by Great Britain’s Harry Hepworth (14.766), Croatia’s Aurel Benovic (14.733), Ukraine’s Igor Radivilov (14.700), and Jarman (14.699).

Compared to his timid demeanor in Tokyo, Yulo appeared looser this time as he exploded into loud roars, pumped his fists in the air, and flashed a wide smile after routines.

And his confidence showed in his scores.

Yulo posted 14.533 in parallel bars (19th), 13.466 in horizontal bar (27th), and 13.066 in pommel horse (40th) – marks that were all a full point higher than his scores in Tokyo – and tallied 13.000 in still rings (49th).

The multiple Asian champion reached only the vault finals in Tokyo, although he almost won a medal by finishing fourth.

Yulo looks to compete his unfinished Olympic business as he returns to action in the all-around final on Wednesday, July 31.

Meanwhile, the floor exercise and vault finals are scheduled on August 3 and 4, respectively. – Rappler.com