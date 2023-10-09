Arwind Santos takes on new role as high school basketball commissioner

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Concurrent to his role as a player in the MPBL, Arwind Santos will serve as commissioner of the new National Basketball Championship Inter-High

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Former PBA Most Valuable Player Arwind Santos will now be juggling two roles after sliding in as a late signee by MPBL squad Pampanga Green Lanterns.

Days after tallying 4 points and 6 rebounds in a starting role for top-seeded Pampanga in a 82-70 win over Marikina in Game 1 of their MPBL quarterfinals, Santos will serve as commissioner of the National Basketball Championship Inter-High (NBCIH), a new league dedicated to finding the best secondary school team in the country.

“I’m happy [to take the role] because I always leave my opportunities to God,” Santos said in Filipino during the league’s launch press conference at the Mabalacat town here.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to help young athletes not just in Pampanga, but the whole country,” he added.

“I hope this won’t be a short-term [deal], so we can have a steady stream of athletes that can be guided correctly.”

The league will start things off on Friday, October 13, at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga, with eight Kapampangan schools squaring off in a do-or-die format to represent their province in the grand finals.

St. Augustine Institute of Pampanga will face Don Bosco Academy, while St. Vincent Academy of Apalit will battle Sta. Cruz Academy of Lubao.

Meanwhile, Pampanga Colleges will tangle with Holy Angel University and St. Mary’s Academy of Guagua will lock horns with Guagua National College.

After the Pampanga leg, there will be three days of knockout games to be held in 15 other areas in Luzon such as Cagayan Province, Ilocos, Pangasinan, and the National Capital Region; and eight each in Visayas and Mindanao in areas such as Bohol, Leyte, Cebu, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Butuan, Zamboanga, and Davao City.

The tournament, a brainchild of Jams Sports, which is a subsidiary of Jamsap Entertainment Corporation, will be offering a P1 million cash prize to the grand champion.

Games will be shown live courtesy of Jamsap TV and streamed over the Jamsap Entertainment app on a delayed basis after the Pampanga leg.

“We are hoping the NBCIH can help young athletes to fulfill or jumpstart their dreams of earning college scholarships while pursuing their passion for the game,” said Jamsap CEO Jojo Flores. – Rappler.com