Eyeing Winter Olympics redemption, Asa Miller aims to stick to plan

BOUNCE BACK. Asa Miller seeks a better showing after submitting a DNF in his first event in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Filipino-American skier Asa Miller aims to wrap up his Winter Olympics bid on a high note as he competes in the men's slalom, his final event in Beijing

MANILA, Philippines – Asa Miller has already learned the hard way.

The Filipino-American skier aims to stick to the plan in his next event in the Beijing Winter Olympics after registering a DNF (did not finish) in the men’s giant slalom on Sunday, February 13.

After a two-hour wait for his turn, Miller skied for just under 20 seconds following a costly slip, which prevented him from advancing to the second run.

“I just have to stick to my plan for the next race,” said Miller, who will wrap up his Beijing stint in the men’s slalom on Wednesday, February 16.

“I kind of lost my focus when I got into the gate after waiting for so long and forgot what I want to think about, so I need to make sure to stick to my plan for slalom on Wednesday.”

Miller was not the only skier who failed to complete his run.

Thirty two more submitted DNFs, while two others did not start after the opening run as the first snowfall of the Winter Olympics proved to be an added challenge to the participants.

It was a disappointing result for Miller, who finished 70th out of 110 skiers in the Pyeongchang Games in Korea four years ago.

But Miller said he was still happy that he put his best effort and seeks to use the lessons he picked up when he takes the slopes at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre for the men’s slalom.

“I’m looking forward to the slalom and I know I will put my best out there again and hopefully things align and we get a nice result,” he said. – Rappler.com