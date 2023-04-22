Sports
Sports
3x3 Basketball

TNT Triple Giga, VN Red & Gold sweep Asia Tour 3×3 group phase

Rappler.com
TNT Triple Giga, VN Red & Gold sweep Asia Tour 3×3 group phase

ON A ROLL. TNT Triple Giga's Gryann Mendoza battles for rebound position.

ASIA TOUR 3X3

TNT becomes the only Filipino team to go unbeaten in its group in the Asia Tour 3x3

MANILA, Philippines – TNT Triple Giga continued to prove their worth even in another stage. 

TNT, a multi-time PBA 3×3 champion, swept Pool D to gain an outright quarterfinal berth in the men’s division of Asia Tour 3×3 on Saturday, April 22, at SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Samboy de Leon took charge as TNT escaped the towering The Performance Lab, 21-15, to be one of the first four teams to advance in the final eight.

De Leon fired 6 points built on 2 deuces before Beninese big man Raoul Odou sealed the deal with an undergoal stab with 2:34 to spare.

It was a huge followup for TNT after earlier clipping Harimau Malaysia B, 21-13, to be the only Filipino team to go unbeaten in its group.

VN Red & Gold, Harimau Malaysia A, and Rising Star were the other unbeaten teams that booked outright quarterfinal tickets in this tourney.

The Vietnamese ruled Pool C after a 19-12 win over Singapore Lion and a close 21-18 escape from Cavitex Braves; Harimau A dominated Pool A with a 21-8 rout over Zamboanga Valientes and a 22-11 blowout of Gameville; and the Malaysian youth crew Rising Star stunned Happy Hotels, 20-15, and Demigod, 21-13, to reign Pool B.

The knockout quarterfinal games start at 2 pm in Sunday action of the tournament, which has SM as venue partner, Smart as broadcast partner, and Wilson as official gameball, with Heritage Hotel, Fiber Kinetics, Gatorade, Healthy & Pure Brand Water, Center for Culinary Arts, and Spurway Enterprises as sponsors.

Harimau A will take on Cavitex, which took down Demigod, 19-18; TNT will face Happy Hotels, which trounced Singapore Lion, 20-12; VN Red & Gold will meet Zamboanga Valientes, which clipped Harimau B, 21-16; and Rising Star collides with The Performance Lab, which blasted Gameville, 21-10. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.