William Mordeno, Asiad relay bronze medalist, dies

William Mordeno helped the Philippine men's 4x100m relay team win a bronze medal in the 1966 Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – William Mordeno, one of the top sprinters of the mid-1960s, died of complications due to COVID-19 at the age of 74 last January 30 in Butuan City.

Mordeno was buried on January 31 in Surigao City, his daughter Genevieve told Rappler.

Then 19 years old, Mordeno helped the men’s 4x100m relay team of Rogelio Onofre, Remigio Vista, and Arnulfo Valles win the bronze medal in the 1966 Asian Games with a time of 41.3 seconds.

It was a stirring performance by the Philippines under the famed coach Ruperto Evangelista for Onofre as the team had two rookies in Valles and Mordeno.

Mordeno was billed as the successor of superb starter Vista.

“He was quick out of the starting blocks. A very good starter,” recalled former national coach Santos Magno Jr. in a phone interview.

“He was taller [than Vista] and a powerful runner,” said former national coach Buddy Ravello, who ran against him, in a separate interview.

Mordeno was acknowledged to be third nationally in the 100m behind Onofre and Valles at his peak, said 1966 Asiad teammate Arolas Amahit Sr.

After Mordeno retired in the early 1970s, he returned to Agusan del Sur, where he developed many young athletes as part of his work as sports regulation officer.

He retired as provincial sports regulation officer in 2010. – Rappler.com