Annie Ramirez nails Asian Games gold as jiu-jitsu reinvigorates PH bid

EMOTIONS. Annie Ramirez celebrates as she wins a jiu-jitsu gold in the 19th Asian Games.

Annie Ramirez captures the Philippines' third gold and second in jiu-jitsu in the Asian Games as she rules the women's 57kg class

MANILA, Philippines – Jiu-jitsu has breathed new life into the Philippines’ campaign in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Annie Ramirez captured the Philippines’ third gold and second in jiu-jitsu in the 19th edition of the continental showpiece after ruling the women’s -57kg at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium on Friday, October 6.

Ramirez scored a 2-0 victory over Kazakhstan’s Galina Duvanova in the final to complete her unbeaten run after winning her first three bouts.

A three-time champion in the Southeast Asian Games, Ramirez defeated Vietnam’s Le Thi Thuong, Singapore’s Fiona Toh, and UAE’s Shamsa Alameri to advance to the final.

Her triumph came just a day after fellow jiu-jitsu standout Meggie Ochoa emerged as the second Filipino gold medalist in Hangzhou, and after pole vaulter EJ Obiena scored the breakthrough mint on Saturday, September 30.

Jiu-jitsu has contributed three medals so far, with Kaila Napolis adding a bronze in the women’s -52kg category.

Napolis – remembered for nailing the Philippines’ first gold in the previous SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in May – edged UAE’s Hessa Alshamsi, 4-2, for the bronze. – Rappler.com