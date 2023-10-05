Asian Games kurash silver medalist becomes 5th athlete to fail drug test

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After the suspension of Philippine mountain biker Ariana Evangelista, two more athletes tested positive for banned substances, including Asian Games kurash silver medalist Tejen Tejenov of Turkmenistan

HANGZHOU, China – Asian Games kurash men’s +90kg silver medalist Tejen Tejenov of Turkmenistan has tested positive for banned substances and been provisionally suspended, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Thursday, October 5.

Tejenov is the first medalist and fifth athlete at the Hangzhou Games to have been reported by the ITA as failing a drug test.

The 30-year-old is a former judoka and wrestler who came seventh in judo at the Jakarta 2018 Games.

Tejenov’s test sample was taken on September 30 during the kurash men’s +90kg finals, the ITA said.

It returned an “adverse analytical finding for the non-specified prohibited substances dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone metabolite and methasterone metabolites,” the ITA said.

Tejenov’s silver is Turkmenistan’s best placing in Hangzhou so far. The central Asian country has also won four bronze medals in kurash, judo, and boxing.

Uzbek cyclist Aleksey Fomovskiy and Philippine mountain biker Ariana Evangelista have also been suspended after testing positive, the ITA said on Wednesday.

Fomovskiy, 22, finished fifth in the men’s omnium track cycling final on September 28 and sixth in the road time trial race on Tuesday.

Evangelista, 27, was the last to finish the women’s mountain bike race on September 25.

Fomovskiy returned an “adverse analytical finding for anabolic androgenic steroids” during an in-competition test performed on the day of the omnium final, the ITA said.

Evangelista had returned adverse findings for erythropoietin (EPO) from blood and urine samples collected in an out-of-competition test on September 24.

Saudi Arabian distance runner Yousef Mohammed Alasiri and Afghanistan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani have also been suspended for failed tests, although unlike the kurash fighter and the cyclists, they did not compete at Hangzhou.

All five who have failed drug tests can request analysis of their B-samples and the cases have been referred to the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for adjudication under the OCA Anti-Doping Rules, the ITA said.

The ITA runs testing at the Games.

Neither the Olympic Council of Asia nor the Hangzhou Games organizing committee were able to provide an immediate comment. – Rappler.com