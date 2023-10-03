PH earns Asian Games sepak takraw bronze, snaps 33-year drought

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine men's quadrant team in sepak takraw scores a breakthrough Asian Games bronze medal, the first for the country since 1990

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines exited the Asian Games sepak takraw tournament with its head held high after the men’s quadrant team lost to Indonesia in the semifinals, 21-15, 24-25, 17-21, to still clinch a bronze medal at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium in China, on Tuesday, October 3.

This marks the Philippines’ first podium breakthrough in the sport in 33 years and raises the country’s medal tally in Hangzhou to 9 bronzes and 11 overall.

Just five hours earlier, the men’s quadrant team crushed Singapore in its final preliminary game, 21-8, 21-15, to assure itself of the historic medal.

Before the semis, the Filipino standouts only lost once in its Asian Games campaign to India, 16-21, 15-21, last Monday, October 2.

The Philippines got off to a strong start to the tournament last Sunday, October 1, nabbing a pair of wins against Japan and South Korea just four hours apart. – Rappler.com