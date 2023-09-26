Margielyn Didal qualifies for Asian Games women’s skate street final to defend title

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gold medallist Margielyn Didal of the Philippines gestures during the victory ceremony for the women's skateboard street event during the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang on August 29, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Mohd RASFAN

Filipina skateboarding sensation Margielyn Didal qualifies for an Asian Games title defense, placing sixth in the women's street category as Chinese home bets rocket to the lead

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina skateboarding sensation Margielyn Didal is gearing for an Asian Games title defense after qualifying for the women’s street final in the 19th edition in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday, September 26.

The 24-year-old standout placed sixth in the preliminary round at the Qiantang Roller Sports Centre, scoring 41.53 points in her second and best run and improving from her first go of 37.86.

This, however, was a far cry from the 69.15-point best run tallied by Wenhui Zeng, a massive improvement from her initial run of 33.00 points.

Second-placer Chenxi Cui, also from China, was more consistent, recording a best run of 66.36 points and a first run of 65.82.

Japan’s Yumeka Oda (64.26) and Miyu Ito (53.96) placed third and fourth, respectively, while Thailand’s Vareeraya Sukasem settled at fifth with 45.39 points.

Didal will have to hurdle China’s steep home court advantage if she wants to retain her Asian Games gold medal in the final round 24 hours later on Wednesday, September 27, 10 am. – Rappler.com