Alex Eala scores shutout win in Asian Games debut

Delfin Dioquino

Alex Eala in action in the 2023 Guangzhou Open in China.

Alex Eala's Facebook page

Alex Eala advances to the third round of the Asian Games women's singles tennis after making quick work of Pakistan's Sarah Ibrahim Khan

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala could not have had a better Asian Games debut.

Eala scored a shutout win to kick off the Asian Games as she crushed Pakistan’s Sarah Ibrahim Khan, 6-0, 6-0, to advance to the third round of the women’s singles tennis tournament in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, September 25.

Receiving a first-round bye, the 18-year-old Filipina proved why she is the fourth seed after needing just 39 minutes to dispose of the Pakistani, who is 14 years older.

Eala allowed just 6 points in the rousing win to set up a third-round clash with India’s Rutuja Bhosale.

Hopes of the Philippines ending its near-two-decade medal drought in Asian Games tennis lies in Eala, who recently notched a career-high WTA ranking of No. 191 in the world.

The country last won an Asian Games tennis medal in 2006, when Cecil Mamiit bagged bronze in the men’s singles.

Alex Eala, PH tennisters look to end Asian Games medal drought

Eala will team up with Francis Casey Alcantara as she is also seeing action in the mixed doubles. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
