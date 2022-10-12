Ateneo squad rules Mobile Legends SEA Campus Invitational

Loyola Gaming Helios of Ateneo add another title to their collection by sweeping the San Sebastian Stags in the finale of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Pro Series SEA Campus Invitational Summer

MANILA, Philippines – Loyola Gaming Helios of Ateneo ruled the inaugural Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Pro Series SEA Campus Invitational Summer on Sunday, October 9, as they lorded over local and foreign competition.

The Helios trounced the San Sebastian Stags in the finale by way of a 2-0 sweep to add another title to their collection after reigning in the Collegiate Center for Esports University Clash Invitationals in September.

Loyola Gaming proved its mettle in the eight-team tournament that included squads from Vietnam as it emerged victorious among the four local teams that reached the semifinals.

CCE Season 1 champion Lyceum Pirates and the UST Teletigers Esports Club also made the final four.

Stepping up when it mattered most, the Helios settled for the second seed in Group A after being swept by the top seed Pirates but went on to vent their ire on the Teletigers with a 2-1 escape act in the semifinals.

Loyola Gaming then made quick work of the Stags in the championship series, taking Game 1 in 15 minutes and Game 2 in only 9 minutes behind Kyle Christian Calub and Cyril Lorenzo.

Calub delivered a perfect game in the title clincher with 4 kills and 5 assists against 0 deaths on Julian, while Lorenzo posted 8 kills and 2 assists against 3 deaths on Wanwan in the series opener.

The Helios, also composed of Eugene Dela Cruz, Vincent Pajenago, Sean See, Howard Bañes, and James Sanejo, took home the top prize of $600 (around P35,000).

San Sebastian bagged $400, while Lyceum and UST pocketed $200 each.

Vietnamese teams Dangerous Guys, Chi Tho Ngok, Nextplay Esports, and CD Kinh Te TP Ho Chi Minh also saw action in the event. – Rappler.com