‘Most Romantic Olympics’: Athletes who got engaged and other kilig moments during the Paris Games

These Olympians are truly winning both in sports and in life as the Paris Olympics sets the record for most number of marriage proposals

MANILA, Philippines – Even Olympians can’t resist the charm of the City of Love.

At the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Paris Games organizing chief Tony Estanguet revealed that the French capital now holds the record for the most number of marriage proposals during an Olympiad.

From questions popped to bonus kilig moments, here’s a rundown of what is now dubbed the “most romantic Olympics ever.”

Argentina’s Pablo Simonet and Maria Pilar Campoy

Photo by Rakuto Makino/IOC Media

Pablo Simonet, a player for Argentina’s men’s national handball team, proposed to women’s hockey team member Maria Campoy at the Olympic Village before the Olympics officially started.

USA’s Justin Best

After winning the gold in men’s coxless four event, Team USA rower Justin Best popped the question to his girlfriend Lainey Duncan live on the Today Show and in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

USA’s Payton Otterdahl

Another proposal happened in front of the Tower of Love as Team USA’s Payton Otterdahl got engaged to Maddy Nilles after coming in fourth in the male shot put final.

USA’s Alev Kelter

The third time is the charm for Team USA as three-time Olympian Alev Kelter proposed to her girlfriend, Kathryn Treder, after clinching the bronze medal in women’s rugby.

France’s Alice Finot

Athletics 3,000m steeplechase athlete Alice Finot of France missed the podium by 3 seconds and came in fourth in her first Olympics stint but she broke the European steeplechase record after clocking in at 8:58.67 minutes.

She celebrated this historic feat by proposing to her partner, triathlete Bruno Martinez Bargiela, after she crossed the finish line.

France’s Charline Picon and Sarah Steyaert

Photo by Lisi Niesner/Reuters

French sailors Charline Picon and Sarah Steyaert were proposed to by their partners right when they returned to shore following their bronze-medal win in the women’s skiff 49er FX event.

China’s Liu Yuchen and Huang Ya Qiong

Men’s doubles athlete Liu Yuchen of China proposed to fellow badminton player Huang Ya Qiong after she won the gold medal in the mixed doubles event.

Italy’s Alessia Maurelli

Fresh off the podium, Italian rhythmic gymnast Alessia Maurelli said yes to partner Massimo Bertelloni after she won bronze in the group all-around competition.

Brazil’s Almir dos Santos

Brazillian athlete Almir dos Santos took the biggest leap when he proposed to his girlfriend Talita Ramos right after finishing 11th in the triple jump final.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis

Photo by Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Breaking his record, Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis celebrated right after clearing 6.24 meters for the Olympic gold medal and new world record by running over to his girlfriend Desire Inglander in the sidelines.

USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall

Photo by Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Tara Davis-Woodhall of the United States celebrates with her husband Hunter Woodhall after winning the gold in the women’s long jump.

Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac

Photo by Violeta Santos/Reuters

After reportedly announcing their breakup in the 2024 Prague Open in July, Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac shared an emotional moment as they captured the Olympic gold medal in the tennis mixed doubles event.

– Rappler.com