Sports
Sports
Paris Olympics

John Cabang Tolentino misses outright semis berth, drops to Olympic hurdles repechage

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

John Cabang Tolentino misses outright semis berth, drops to Olympic hurdles repechage

RACE. Jakub Szymanski of Poland, Eduardo Rodrigues of Brazil, and John Cabang Tolentino of the Philippines in action during heat 1 of the men's 110m hurdles in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

John Cabang Tolentino gets one last shot at making the men's 110m hurdles semifinals in the Paris Olympics as he races in the repechage

MANILA, Philippines – John Cabang Tolentino missed out on an outright semifinal berth in the men’s 110m hurdles in the Paris Olympics after placing 32nd overall in the heats at the Stade de France on Sunday, August 4.

Tolentino clocked 13.66 seconds to finish sixth in his heat as he failed to make the cut, with only the top three in each of the five heats and the next three fastest advancing to the semifinals.

But Tolentino will get one last shot at the semifinals through the repechage, which will be held on Tuesday, August 6.

The USA’s Grant Holloway topped the 40-man field with 13.01 seconds, showing readiness for his redemption campaign after settling for silver in the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Japan’s Rachid Muratake (13.22) and Switzerland’s Jason Joseph (13.26) placed second and third, respectively, as a total of 18 hurdlers reached the semifinals from the heats.

Defending champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica advanced by the skin of his teeth, registering 13.43 seconds to clinch the last semifinal berth.

Tolentino, born to Filipino parents and grew up in Spain, qualified for his first Olympics after being awarded a universality slot together with Filipina-American hurdler Lauren Hoffman.

He fell short of matching his personal and national record of 13.37 seconds he set in the Philippine Athletics Championships in May – a mark that would have propelled him to the semifinals.

Also debuting in the Olympics, Hoffman competes in the women’s 400m hurdles. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Athletics

Filipino athletes

John Cabang Tolentino

Philippine Olympic team