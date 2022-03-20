Kai Sotto posts 12, but Adelaide drops to Melbourne in NBL

IN FORM. Kai Sotto finishes just a bucket short of his career-best performance.

Kai Sotto’s efficient outing goes down the drain as the Adelaide 36ers fail to start a new winning streak in the NBL

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto’s efficient outing for the Adelaide 36ers went down the drain as they fell to the top-ranked Melbourne United, 101-74, in the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) on Sunday, March 20.

Sotto, who scored just 2 points in the 36ers’ 26-point win over the Cairns Taipans on Friday, March 18, came up with a much better showing on the offensive end, finishing with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, to go along with 4 rebounds and 1 assist in 19 minutes of play.

With the loss, Adelaide, which failed to start a new winning streak, remained at the eighth spot in the standings with a 6-13 slate.

Coming off a confidence-boosting blowout win just two days ago, the 36ers waxed hot early from the field and led the United by 2, 20-18, at the end of the opening frame.

Sotto quickly made his presence felt in the first period, tallying 3 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in 5 minutes off the bench.

Adelaide, however, failed to keep its run going the rest of the way as Melbourne turned things around in the second quarter, outscoring the 36ers, 28-21, for a 46-41 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Adelaide just simply had no answers to Melbourne’s red-hot offense as the United’s lead even ballooned to as many as 30 points, 99-69, with only a minute left on the clock.

Six players scored in double figures for Melbourne, with Jo Lual-Acuil and Brad Newley leading the charge with 15 points apiece.

For Adelaide, Daniel Johnson topscored with 18 points, while Tad Dufelmeier added 11 markers.

The 36ers will get a week of rest before they return to the hardwood on Sunday, March 27, against the fifth-seeded Southeast Melbourne Phoenix at 10 am, Manila time.

The Scores

Melbourne 101 – Lual-Acuil 15, Newley 15, White 12, Hukporti 11, Goulding 10, Ili 10, Prewster 8, Peatling 8, Dellavedova 6, Triplett 6, Okwera 0.

Adelaide 74 – Johnson 18, Sotto 12, Dufelmeier 11, Mccarron 8, King 7, Bairstow 6, Hannahs 4, Malou 3, Marchall 3, Harris 2, Dech 0, Withers 0.

Quarters: 18-20, 46-41, 69-56, 101-74.

– Rappler.com