Kai Sotto efficient in limited minutes, but Adelaide falls to Perth

QUALITY MINUTES. Kai Sotto makes the most of his opportunity with the Adelaide 36ers.

After dropping 13 points in their previous game, Kai Sotto picks up where he left off and makes the most of his limited playing time in the Adelaide 36ers’ loss to the Perth Wildcats

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers failed to get back on the winning track in the National Basketball League in Australia as they bowed to the Perth Wildcats, 98-90, on Friday, December 9 at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Despite the loss, Sotto, who dropped 13 points in Adelaide’s previous outing, picked up where he left off and delivered an efficient game of 8 points on an almost perfect 3-of-4 shooting, to go along with 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino big man also made the most of his limited playing time, finishing with a team-high +/- of +5 in 8 minutes and 25 seconds of action.

With Adelaide on top by 3 points, 84-81, off an Anthony Drmic slam with 3:33 remaining in the game, the momentum suddenly shifted to Perth’s side as it unloaded a blazing 9-0 run in the next two minutes to create a two-possession lead over the 36ers, 90-84, with just 1:11 left.

A layup by Mitch Mccarron with 41 seconds to play gave Adelaide some signs of life, trimming the lead back to just 4, 86-90, but Perth’s Bryce Coton quickly put the nail in the coffin in the following possession with two free throws.

The 36ers had no answers for Cotton in the endgame as he scored 11 of his game-high 32 points in the final 1 minute and 43 seconds alone.

Aside from Cotton, Tashawn Thomas and Corey Webster also came up big for the Wildcats with 22 points each.

On the other side, Mccarron led the 36ers with an all-around stat line of 20 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals, while Robert Franks had 19 markers.

Adelaide – which slid to 6-7 in the standings – seeks to end its two-game skid when it faces the Southeast Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday, December 11 at 11 am, Manila time.

The Scores

Perth 98 – Cotton 32, Thomas 22, Webster 22, Travers 8, Norton 7, Majok 3, Manek 2, Blanchfield 2, Harris 0, Wagstaff 0.

Adelaide 90 – Mccarron 20, Franks 19, Cleveland 13, Drmic 11, Johnson 10, Sotto 8, Marshall 5, Dech 4, Harris 0.

Quarters: 20-25, 49-46, 69-68, 98-90.

– Rappler.com