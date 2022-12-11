Limited minutes anew for Kai Sotto as Adelaide drops 3rd straight game

With the bulk of his playing time coming when Adelaide already trailed big in the fourth quarter, Kai Sotto hardly makes his presence felt for the skidding 36ers

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers’ woes continued to pile up in the National Basketball League in Australia as they absorbed a 102-84 demolition at the hands of the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday, December 11 at the John Cain Arena.

After coming up with an efficient outing in Adelaide’s previous loss to the Perth Wildcats just two days ago, the 7-foot-3 Filipino center Sotto hardly made an impact this time as he finished with just 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting and 2 rebounds in 8 minutes and 40 seconds of action.

The bulk of Sotto’s very limited playing time also came when the 36ers were already down big in the final five minutes of the lopsided affair, where the Phoenix even led by as many as 19 points.

South East Melbourne’s Mitchell Creek sizzled for 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Trey Kell III added 20 markers for the Phoenix in the wire-to-wire victory.

Alan Williams, meanwhile, contributed 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting for South East Melbourne, while 7-foot-2 Chinese big man and former Houston Rocket Zhou Qi posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

For the 36ers, four players also scored in double-digits, with Robert Franks leading the way with 18, to go along with 8 rebounds.

Nick Marshall had 15 points, while Daniel Johnson and Sunday Dech chipped in 10 each for Adelaide – which dropped its third straight outing and slipped further down to 6-8 in the standings.

Sotto and the 36ers aim to rediscover their winning ways when they face the Brisbane Bullets on Saturday, December 17 at 5 pm, Manila time.

The Scores

South East Melbourne 102 – Creek 24, Kell III 20, Williams 18, Qi 11, Adnam 8, Browne 7, Broekhoff 6, Madut 4, Te Rangi 4, Anticevich 0, Pineau 0.

Adelaide 84 – Franks 18, Marshall 15, Johnson 10, Dech 10, Cleveland 9, Mccarron 8, Drmic 6, Galloway 6, Sotto 2, Acuoth 0, Harris 0.

Quarters: 27-18, 56-43, 78-60, 102-84.

– Rappler.com