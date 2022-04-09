Kai Sotto, Adelaide crash to 3rd straight loss as Sydney triumphs

Sports
National Basketball League

Delfin Dioquino
STRUGGLE. Kai Sotto and Adelaide lose for the 16th time in 23 games.

Adelaide 36ers Facebook page

Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers drop to ninth place in the NBL with another loss

MANILA, Philippines – The Adelaide 36ers’ woes continue to pile up in the National Basketball League after an 84-77 home loss to the Sydney Kings on Saturday, April 9.

Kai Sotto put up 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 block in 16 minutes of play in the defeat that marked the 36ers’ third consecutive loss and 16th overall in 23 games.

Hyrum Harris pulled Adelaide within two possessions off a layup with less than five minutes remaining, 66-72, but the Kings pulled away for good behind a 12-3 run powered by Xavier Cooks and Jaylen Adams.

Adams and Cooks scored all of the 12 points – including a triple each – during that spurt that gave Sydney its biggest lead of the game at 15 points.

Cooks waxed hot for 22 points on an ultra-efficient 10-of-12 clip to go with 9 rebounds and 3 blocks, Dejan Vasiljevic tallied 15 points, while Adams added 12 points and 5 assists.

It was a fairly tight battle at the end of the first quarter with the 36ers trailing by just a whisker, 18-19, before the Kings slowly built a double-digit lead in the middle periods and entered the final salvo up 64-51.

Daniel Johnson once again led the way for Adelaide with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Harris chipped in 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Todd Withers added 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the loss as the 36ers dropped to ninth place, with the Cairns Taipans climbing to eighth with an 8-15 card. – Rappler.com

