Kai Sotto starts again as 36ers thwart JackJumpers for back-to-back wins

BACK-TO-BACK. Kai Sotto starts for the 36ers for the second straight game.

Kai Sotto makes the most out of his minutes as the Adelaide 36ers improve to an even 8-8 record

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto started for the Adelaide 36ers anew and they claimed their second straight win in the National Basketball League after toppling the Tasmania JackJumpers, 93-82, on Monday, December 19.

Sotto made the most out of his 14 minutes and finished with 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks as the 36ers returned to the playoff picture with an even 8-8 record.

Antonius Cleveland posted 20 points and 10 rebounds to star in the win that saw Adelaide erase a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter, where it dominated Tasmania 27-16.

The JackJumpers held a 75-69 lead with seven minutes left before Cleveland sank back-to-back three-pointers and slammed home a dunk in a 10-0 spurt that gave his side a 79-75 advantage.

Hyrum Harris capped the run with a layup and the 36ers never looked back, with Cleveland, Anthony Drmic, and Sunday Dech combining for 10 points as the trio outscored the entire Tasmania squad the rest of the way.

Drmic provided 16 points off the bench, Dech had 12 points, while Robert Franks churned out 11 points and 5 rebounds.

Although Sotto sat out the entire fourth quarter, he made his presence felt in the third period, burying a three-pointer and a hook shot in succession for a 51-46 Adelaide advantage.

The third frame ended on a 66-66 deadlock.

Daniel Johnson added 8 points and Mitch McCarron tossed in 6 points and 5 assists for the 36ers, who are tied with Tasmania for the sixth and last playoff berth.

Milton Doyle recorded 18 points and 6 rebounds in the loss.

Sotto and Adelaide return to action on Christmas Eve when they host the South East Melbourne on Sunday, December 24. – Rappler.com