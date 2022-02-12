Australian Brockhoff crashes, taken off course on stretcher

ACCIDENT. Belle Brockhoff of Australia is pulled away on a stretcher to receive medical attention after falling during her run.

Australia's snow boarder Belle Brockhoff suffers an ‘awkward fall’ during the mixed team quarterfinal

ZHANGJIAKOU, China – Australia’s Belle Brockhoff was taken off the snowboard cross course by stretcher on Saturday, February 12, after she fell during the mixed team quarterfinal at the Beijing Games.

The Australian Olympic Committee said on Twitter Brockhoff was being treated on the course after an “awkward fall.”

Asked whether the boarder was badly hurt, one of the staff members from the Australian team said she was okay as the athlete was seen being put into an ambulance on a stretcher.

A member of the rescue team told Reuters the Australian athlete was conscious.

Brockhoff fell as she was chasing American Lindsey Jacobellis in the quarterfinal after their boards clipped each other.

The event resumed after a brief delay.

US veterans bag gold

The United States won gold in the inaugural snowboard cross mixed team event, with Jacobellis beating Italian Michela Moioli in a nail-biting final race.

Canada, whose female rider had crashed in the final race, caught up to win bronze.

The American team, made up of Jacobellis and 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner, beat Italy by 0.2 seconds in the final race.

Jacobellis, 36, won the first gold medal for the United States at the Beijing Olympics. The pair was the oldest team to compete at Saturday’s mixed team event.

Jacobellis also won the women’s snowboard cross final on Wednesday, the gold medal giving her redemption from a career-defining fall at the Turin Games 16 years ago.

The mixed team event made its Olympics debut at the Beijing Games, but most boarders were already familiar with the course at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou as they had already raced individual competitions there earlier in the week.

Heavy snow began to fall in Zhangjiakou ahead of Saturday’s final, covering the course with a layer of powdery snow. Air temperatures fell to -11 degree Celsius (12.2°F) and visibility was lower than normal. – Rappler.com