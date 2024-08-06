‘Stroke of luck:’ Italy’s D’Amato relishes shock Olympic beam gold heist as 4 finalists fall

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As four Olympic balance beam finalists, including icon Simone Biles, fall off their apparatus, Alice D'Amato cleanly rises to the occasion as Italy's unlikely first women's gymnastics champion

PARIS, France – With big names Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee up against her in the balance beam final at the Paris Games, Alice D’Amato must have thought the chances of her becoming the first Italian woman to win an Olympic gymnastics title were nigh impossible.

After all, she had qualified a lowly seventh amongst the eight finalists and had never won an individual medal at a major global meeting, and this was not even an apparatus the asymmetric bars specialist exceled at.

But after seeing errors from top qualifier Zhou Yaqin, who grabbed the apparatus with both hands to save herself slipping off, and with Lee crashing to the mat mid routine, the 21-year-old D’Amato unexpectedly gained a chance to sneak into medal contention with a clean routine.

She moved securely and confidently through her routine, sticking her dismount and clapping with a smile to celebrate her strong performance that earned her 14.366, well short of the top qualifying mark of 14.866.

With Biles and Rebeca Andrade yet to show off their skills on the 10-cm-wide apparatus, D’Amato must have thought she had secured the bronze when she saw her name on top of the standings.

On any other day, her display might not have been enough for the win but a fall from Biles and a less than stellar performance by Andrade paved the way for D’Amato’s historic victory.

“Beating Simone and Sunisa was only possible because both of them fell off the beam,” D’Amato said, adding that she had benefited from this “stroke of luck.”

“But this is how a beam final works. The one who can best withstand the pressure, use it to her advantage and perform the best exercises will win. Today, this person was me.”

D’Amato, who also won silver with Italy in the team event, has a twin sister, Asia, who is also a gymnast on the Italian team but had to sit out the Paris Games with a knee injury requiring surgery.

The twins’ father, Massimo, died two years ago after a long illness, leaving a deep void in their lives.

“I’m at a loss for words… what did you do my little sister?” Asia posted on Instagram after Alice won gold.

“Dad, this is for you.”

Italy had never before won an Olympic medal on the beam but ended the day with two as Manila Esposito came away with the bronze. China’s Zhou took silver.

“The fact that I was also able to listen to the national anthem thanks to Alicia was an incredible feeling,” Esposito said. “I had goosebumps.”

Despite her fifth-place finish in the final, Biles offered admiration to her Italian rivals.

“Today they went out there and they did the job,” said Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all-time.

“They did phenomenal beam routines. I’m super excited and proud for them because now they are building the blocks for the younger Italian girls.” – Rappler.com