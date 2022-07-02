Former PBA players Tubid, Artadi banner Pinoyliga Cup debut

Ex-PBA stalwarts Ronald Tubid and Paul Artadi lead the rise of the Pinoyliga Cup, a new recreational league featuring players aged 38 and above

MANILA, Philippines – Former PBA star Ronald Tubid headlines the rise of the Pinoyliga Cup, a new league showcasing 10 teams with players aged 38 and above in its Inter-Alumni tournament set to tip off on Saturday, July 2, at the Gatorade Hoops Gym in Mandaluyong City.

San Beda takes on University of the East in the opener at 2:15 pm in the 38-over Division A, while San Beda’s Team 1 clashes against Aquinas at 3:30 pm in the tournament’s 40-over Division B.

Tubid will play in the 40-over group for UE, where he played until 2003 before joining the PBA Rookie Draft. There, he was selected 16th overall and played until 2019. Today, he is the team manager of the Terrafirma Dyip.

Aside from Tubid, former UE teammate Paul Artadi and former school stalwarts Mar Morelos and Braulio Lim are also expected to play in the tournament.

The other participating teams in the 40-up Division A are Letran, UST, and San Sebastian. In the 38-up Division B, the teams are La Salle, Mapua, and San Beda’s Team 2.

PBA champion head coach Jong Uichico has been named consultant of Pinoyliga, a recreational tournament in nature that “offers high quality competition,” per the league.

Pinoyliga founder Benny Benitez, the developer of the Pinoyliga software being used by leisure basketball players for online statistics, is organizing the event.

Aside from the Inter-Alumni Cup, Benitez said that they are also finalizing details for the Collegiate Cup and the Corporate Cup featuring teams from different companies. – Rappler.com