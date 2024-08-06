US turns on razzle-dazzle to blow past Brazil into Olympic semifinals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DOMINANT. Leo Meindl of Brazil in action with Jrue Holiday of the United States in the knockout quarterfinal match of the Paris Olympics men's basketball.

Serving up another dominant show, the superstar-studded USA whips Brazil to set a knockout semifinal clash against Serbia in Olympic men's basketball

PARIS, France – The United States turned on the style but never got out of first gear, steamrolling past Brazil, 122-87, on Tuesday, August 6, and into the Paris Olympics semifinals.

The routine victory keeps the US on track for a fifth consecutive gold medal and sets up an intriguing final four meeting with Serbia, which advanced with an overtime win over Australia.

The contest will be a rematch of the 2016 Rio Summer Games gold-medal final and will pit the United States’ LeBron James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player against the reigning three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

France will face Germany in Thursday’s other semifinal.

While Brazil never looked a threat to make the quarterfinal a contest, neither did the US appear to hit top gear, or even get out of cruise control.

The mighty Americans served up just enough razzle-dazzle to keep the capacity crowd buzzing in a display that was as much entertainment as sport.

There was none of the electricity that filled the Bercy hours earlier when France and Canada engaged in an entertaining up-tempo, physical contest that had the building rocking from tipoff to buzzer.

After constructing a 33-21 first quarter lead followed by a sharp 7-0 run to start the second, the US took their foot off the gas but still hit the break up 63-36.

With the outcome no longer in doubt, the US coasted to the finish line with every player getting on the scoresheet led by Devin Booker with 18, Anthony Edwards chipping in with 17 and LeBron James 12.

Kevin Durant had 11 points to become the United States’ all-time leading Olympic scorer, man or woman. – Rappler.com