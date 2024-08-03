Perfect USA rips Puerto Rico, earns top seed in Olympic basketball KO round

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHALLENGE. Joel Embiid of the United States in action against Jose Alvarado and George Conditt Iv of Puerto Rico in Paris Olympics basketball.

Dominant as ever, Team USA completes a 3-0 sweep of the group phase after drubbing Puerto Rico to march into the knockout quarterfinal round against Brazil

Team USA looks all primed up for another Olympic basketball gold.

Already secured of a spot in the knockout round, the Americans still went all out against Puerto Rico to hack out another one-sided affair, 104-83, and complete a 3-0 sweep of the men’s basketball group phase in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Anthony Edwards led the huge 39-16 second-quarter breakaway after a nip-and-tuck first quarter with 26 big points on 11-of-15 shooting in just 17 minutes off the bench, showcasing an array of moves from euro steps, windmill dunks and step-back threes.

“It’s a lot more fun, I’m playing alongside the greatest players of all time,” said the 22-year-old Edwards.

Former NBA MVP Joel Embiid consistently taunted the Paris crowd after shunning a French national team playing offer on his way to 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks.

US captain LeBron James made the most of his 17-minute leash with 10 points, a game-high 8 dimes, and 6 boards, while fellow veteran Kevin Durant scored 11 in 18 minutes.

The Americans will go up against Brazil in a do-or-die quarterfinal match on Tuesday, August 6 (Wednesday, August 7, Manila time).

“We’ve seen almost everybody, but we haven’t seen Brazil, and that’s our focus… we’ve gotta be ready, they made 18 threes yesterday, and they are the best offensive rebounding team in the tournament, so we have to be ready,” said USA head coach Steve Kerr.

NBA role player Jose Alvarado led also-ran Puerto Rico’s final push with a team-best 18 points, while big man Ismael Romero chipped in a 12-point, 10-board double-double as his team bowed out of Paris with a 0-4 slate. – Rappler.com