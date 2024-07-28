Star-studded USA whips Jokic, Serbia to start Olympic basketball title defense

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STAR POWER. Stephen Curry of the United States in action against Nikola Jokic of Serbia in the men's basketball competition of the Paris Olympics.

The fluidity of coach Steve Kerr's US team and their potent combination of old stalwarts LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry prove too much for Nikola Jokic and Serbia

LILLE, France – With a star-studded lineup of NBA greats, the United States hopes to maintain its golden grip on basketball in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

So the mighty Americans quickly showed they’re the defending champions, winning their Group C opener against Serbia, 110-84, in front of an ecstatic crowd in one of the most anticipated games of the men’s basketball tournament at the Pierre Mauroy stadium on Sunday, July 28.

Team USA fielded one of the strongest rosters in its history, featuring the likes of 39-year-old LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, and Kevin Durant, who’s a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Those big names delivered, with Durant leading the way with 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

James collected 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists as Jrue Holiday added 15 points.

“To have KD (Durant) on my side is a treat for sure,” said James.

Devin Booker scored 12, Curry fired 9 of his 11 points from beyond the arc, as newcomer Anthony Edwards also shot 11.

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic powered Serbia with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Serbia started well and refused to buckle under the pressure of the Americans, with the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and silver medalist Jokic leading the way.

But the fluidity of coach Steve Kerr’s US team and their potent combination of old stalwarts James, Durant, and Curry proved too much for the Europeans.

With Durant and James shooting perfectly in the first half, the Americans held a 58-49 advantage at the break before pulling away by the third quarter, 84-65.

Durant dropped 21 points, firing 5-of-5 from three-point range and also a perfect 8-of-8 shooting clip in the first two quarters.

James had 12 points on 5-of-5 field goal and 5 assists by halftime. – Rappler.com