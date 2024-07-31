Mighty USA books quarters spot with South Sudan pummeling

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON A ROLL. Kevin Durant of the United States in action with Jt Thor of South Sudan in the group phase of men's basketball in the Paris Olympics.

Kevin Durant and Team USA stay on track of another Olympic men’s basketball gold after keeping the top spot in Group C with a big win over South Sudan

LILLE, France – The United States continued its quest for a fifth successive gold medal with a 103-86 victory over South Sudan in Group C of men’s basketball action in the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 31 (Thursday, August 1, Manila time).

Bam Adebayo showed the way with 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks as the Americans won comfortably this time after beating the South Sudanese by just a single point in an exhibition game before the Olympics.

The victory secured the defending champions a quarterfinal spot after staying as the only unbeaten team in Group C at 2-0.

South Sudan fell to 1-1 and tied Serbia, which made easy work of winless Puerto Rico, 107-66, in the earlier Group C match.

Nikola Jokic and Filip Petrusev were the dynamic duo who combined for 29 points to lead Serbia in the one-sided affair.

USA ripped Serbia in their group opener, 110-84, just a few days earlier.

South Sudan, led by NBA player Royal Ivey, was looking to inflict only the seventh defeat on Team USA in the Olympics, and the debuting Africans came out strongly, capitalizing on some early American mistakes to edge ahead early in the first quarter, 10-8.

But it did not last long as poor shooting and constant fouls saw the defending champions lead by 19 points, 55-36, at the break.

Stylish as ever and fully recovered from injury, three-time Olympian Kevin Durant showed all his ability on the free shots, netting 8-of-9 to delight the thousands of fans.

The crowd also got thrilled to see the amazing dunks of LeBron James and Derrick White, who combined for 22 points.

“A lot of intensity and I respect how [South Sudan players] have approached the game,” said Durant.

“The history of South Sudan is inspiring, what they have done as a country, you have to respect that,” added Miami Heat center Adebayo.

Durant finished with 14 point and Anthony Edwards scored 13 for the Americans.

Also posting double figures were James, who shot 12, and Devin Booker and White, who chipped in 10 points each.

Nuni Omot delivered 24 points and Carlik Jones put up 18 points and 7 assists for South Sudan. – Rappler.com