Olympics host France and juggernaut US set for golden double basketball showdown

WORLD'S BEST. Kelsey Plum of the United States and Victor Wembanyama of France in action.

For the first time in Olympic basketball history, both men's and women's gold medals will be decided between Paris Games host France and the favored NBA and WNBA stars of the United States

PARIS, France – France is set to bring the Paris Olympics to a spellbinding end with both men’s and women’s basketball teams headed for a hoops golden double showdown with the United States to close out the Games.

A day after the Frenchmen clinched their place in the showpiece by beating Germany in a thriller, the women advanced into the Sunday, August 11 final with a heart-stopping 81-75 overtime win against Belgium fueled by the hysterical support of the home crowd.

“We deserved it. I’m really proud of us,” said French overtime hero Gabby Williams, who led her team with 18 points. “I love these moments and it’s normal, it’s the semifinals of the Olympics.”

“We’re not going to win the game by 20 points. Honestly, I expected a game like that and I’d rather win like that than an easy game.”

The victory completed the dream matchups for a weekend of riveting basketball that will see the French sporting spotlight on the Bercy Arena as the mighty Americans take on the inspired hosts.

France will be the underdogs in both contests as the US men, led by LeBron James, seek a fifth consecutive gold on Saturday, August 10 before the American women bid for an unprecedented eighth straight gold on Sunday.

Both French basketball fans and the women’s team will need the two days to recover from a breathless semifinal that was not decided until the final seconds of overtime.

Leading 66-60 with 50 seconds to play France had looked poised to take a regulation victory until Belgium hit back, Julie Vanllo sinking three free throws before Emma Meesseman drained a three-pointer with eight seconds left to send the contest to overtime.

With the tension dialled up to 10, Meesseman struck again with a clutch basket that cut the France lead to 76-75 with 55 seconds on the clock.

But Williams would come to France’s rescue ending the suspense hitting a basket and two free throws to seal the win as the crowd exploded in cheers.

Earlier, the United States stampeded past Australia 85-64 to ease into another gold medal game.

“I think the gold medal is the standard,” said the US’ Alyssa Thomas. “No matter where we are in the world, it’s our goal and that’s what we came here for.”

If there was a grudge match in the basketball tournament it was this one between bitter rivals the US and Australia.

The Americans have strung together a 60-game unbeaten run, winning seven consecutive Olympic golds, and much of that success has come at Australia’s expense.

The Opals have five Olympic medals in women’s basketball but have yet to claim gold, losing to the US in three consecutive finals (2000, 2004 and 2008).

Australia also lost to the US in the semifinals of the 1996 and 2012 Olympics and the quarterfinals three years ago in Tokyo.

“I think that the score doesn’t really show how the game went down,” said two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, who led the US in scoring with 16 points.

“Even if we won by however much we won by, we continued to play the way that we want to play and respect our opponents.”

Any chance of Australia getting their revenge was quickly squashed when the US charged ahead 14-4 and they never eased off the gas on the way to a 45-27 halftime lead.

The rout continued after the break with the US going up 30 in the fourth quarter before easing to a lopsided victory. – Rappler.com