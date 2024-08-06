Jokic leads Serbia to OT win over Australia and into Olympic basketball last four

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

INTENSE. Nikola Jokic of Serbia in action against Jock Landale and Josh Giddey of Australia as Filip Petrusev of Serbia watches.

With just over a minute to go in overtime and Serbia still trailing, NBA MVP Nikola Jokic comes to his country's rescue against Australia in their knockout quarterfinal duel

PARIS, France – Nikola Jokic proved again why he is a three-time NBA Most Valuable Player, leading Serbia to a nail-biting 95-90 overtime win over Australia on Tuesday, August 6, and into the final four of the Paris Olympics basketball tournament.

It was an uphill victory from the start for Serbia, who dug themselves out of a 24-point first half hole to reach the brink of a regulation victory, only to watch Patty Mills hit a desperation fadeaway jumper with 1.4 seconds to play to force the extra session.

With just over a minute to go in overtime and Serbia trailing 90-89, Jokic came to his country’s rescue, scoring two clutch baskets to deliver the dagger and a 93-90 lead.

Bogdan Bogdanovic made the final two free throws to seal the victory.

Jokic finished with a team-high 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Bogdanovic contributed 17 points to the Serbian cause.

The win sends Serbia through to the semifinals, where they now await the winner of US and Brazil.

“Just amazing,” said Bogdanovic praising Jokic. “Defensively, too.

“People don’t see that a lot, defensively, he’s tough as well. But I know he can play even better than that,” Bogdanovic added. “He makes the game easy. It’s fun to play with him.”

Earlier, Franz Wagner hit 18 points as Germany overcame a sleepy start to ease past Greece, 76-63, and secure their spot in a first-ever Olympic final four.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 22 in a losing cause for Greece.

After group play in Lille, the basketball tournament has moved to Paris for the knockout round. – Rappler.com