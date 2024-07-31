Underdog Japan earns respect in Olympics basketball as France escapes in OT

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Small-manned, yet big-hearted Japan earns the world's admiration in the Paris Olympics men's basketball tournament despite a failed upset bid against favored host France

LILLE, France – France prevailed, 94-90, against Japan in their men’s Group B Olympics basketball clash after their opponents held true to their team motto to “shock the world” by giving Les Bleus a run for their money in a heart-stopping match on Tuesday, July 30.

The teams were neck-and-neck for nearly the entire four quarters at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, with Japan ahead until French point guard Matthew Strazel heaved a miracle four-point play to tie the game at 84-84 with 10 seconds on the clock, eventually sending it into overtime.

“Shout-out to Matthew, he saved us, we owe him one today,” said shooting guard Isaia Cordinier.

France, with two wins, are top on four points before meeting second-placed Germany on Friday, August 2, when Japan in third can still progress if they beat Brazil by a big enough margin.

At the end of the group phase the top eight teams from the combined ranking qualify for the quarter-finals.

France power forward Victor Wembanyama contributed five points during overtime, including a three-pointer, helping to cement the lead against Japan as the minutes ran down.

“They were playing like underdogs and we were waiting for them to punch a little bit too much. I wanted to make a point and punch first in overtime and I think it worked,” he said.

Despite Japan’s defeat their point guard Yuki Kawamura was the player to watch as he poured in 29 points – the most of any player and far ahead of Wembanyama’s 18.

“But we lost the game,” Kawamura said. “I have to control everything, but I couldn’t do it – I have to get better.”

Japan’s performance was all the more remarkable given they lost forward Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers for unsportsmanlike fouls, while center Josh Hawkinson limped off court with an apparent left ankle injury during overtime.

“There are no moral victories … but we showed that even in an extreme rogue environment, with 27,000 people all chanting in French going crazy, that we can fight with some of the best countries in the world, and I’m proud of the guys and the way they fought ’till the end,” said Hawkinson. – Rappler.com