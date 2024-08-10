LIVE UPDATES: USA vs France – 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball final

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Team USA goes for its fifth straight title, while France aims to pull off an upset on its home soil for its first-ever gold as they clash in the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball final

MANILA, Philippines – And then there were two.

After surviving their respective semifinal foes by the slimmest of margins, Team USA and host country France duke it out for the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball title on Saturday, August 10 (Sunday, August 11, Manila time).

This highly anticipated gold-medal showdown between USA and France is a rematch of their Tokyo Games finale three years ago, where the Americans edged the French, 87-82, for their fourth consecutive crown.

In arguably one of the best basketball games in Olympic history, the mighty Americans prevailed over Serbia in their semifinal duel last Friday, August 9, with a thrilling 95-91 come-from-behind escape.

Thanks to an all-time performance from Steph Curry – who went off for 36 points built on nine triples – USA managed to overcome a 17-point deficit in the first half and a 13-point disadvantage at the start of the fourth quarter to move within a win of its fifth straight gold and its 17th overall.

After finally breaking out of his slump, look for Curry to put on a shooting clinic anew as he looks to capture his first-ever Olympic gold with the star-studded USA cast.

Meanwhile, count on LeBron James – who delivered a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists against Serbia – and Kevin Durant to save the best for last and continue to show the way for USA in what could be their final appearances in the Olympic stage.

Joel Embiid – who stepped up huge with 19 points against Serbia – is also expected to deliver once more for the Americans and shake off the boos from the hostile French crowd.

Embiid has been heavily booed by the home fans since the start of the Paris Games as he decided to play for the powerhouse USA despite having dual citizenship in France.

For the French, who are also coming off a similar 4-point comeback win over Germany in the semifinals, 73-69, expect towering 7-foot-4 sensation Victor Wembanyama to give it all on the court and hold his own against USA’s frontline of Embiid and Anthony Davis.

Former Boston Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele – who has been a revelation for the French – and NBA veterans Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum, and Evan Fournier also need to rise to the occasion as they try to pull off an upset on their home soil and secure their first-ever Olympic gold.

Game time is 3:30 am. – Rappler.com