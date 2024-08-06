LIVE UPDATES: USA vs Brazil – 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The quarterfinal cast is all set.

After completing a 3-0 sweep of the group phase, Team USA’s quest for a fifth consecutive gold-medal finish moves along in the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball as it takes on Brazil in a knockout quarterfinal match on Tuesday, August 6 (Wednesday, August 7, Manila time).

The top-seeded USA steamrolled past all its three opponents in Group C, winning all its matches by an average margin of 21.3 points.

Despite playing 10-minute quarters in the Olympics, the all-NBA USA squad breached the 100-point scoring territory in all its games, including a tournament-best 110-point output against Serbia.

Going up against a Brazilian side, which finished the group phase with a 1-2 slate, expect the mighty Americans to show no signs of slowing down as all remaining games are win-or-go home from this point on.

Look for USA head coach Steve Kerr to continue shuffling his star-studded starting lineup led by captain LeBron James, with three-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant providing firepower off the bench.

James averaged an all-around line of 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in USA’s first three games, while Durant averaged 16 points per contest on 71.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

First-time Olympian Anthony Edwards emerged as USA’s topscorer in the group phase with 16.7 points per outing, highlighted by a 26-point explosion versus Puerto Rico last Monday, August 5.

For Brazil, Vitor Benite and former NBA forward Bruno Caboclo are expected to lead the way after averaging 14.3 and 13 points, respectively, in the group phase.

Look for veteran point guard and former Los Angeles Lakers player Marcelo Huertas to also deliver for Brazil as they hope to pull off a major Olympic shocker.

Game time is 3:30 am, Manila time. – Rappler.com