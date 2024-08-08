LIVE UPDATES: USA vs Serbia – 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball semifinal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Standing just two wins away from its fifth straight gold, Team USA looks to reassert its mastery over Serbia as they slug it out in the knockout semifinal of the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball

MANILA, Philippines – Team USA’s road to a fifth straight Olympic gold is almost complete.

Standing just two wins away from the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball title, the mighty Americans look to reassert their mastery over Serbia as they slug it out in a knockout semifinal showdown on Thursday, August 8 (Friday, August 9, Manila time).

This highly anticipated semifinal match between USA and Serbia marks their second meeting in this year’s Olympics after going up against each other in their Group C opener last July 28, where the Americans cruised to a 110-84 victory.

However, don’t expect another walk in the park for USA, which recently obliterated Brazil in their quarterfinal duel, 122-87.

Like the Americans, the Serbians are enjoying a fiery three-game winning streak after completing a thrilling come-from-behind overtime win against Australia, 95-90, in the quarterfinals.

Look for three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic to leave it all on the floor for Serbia as he tussles anew with his fellow NBA superstars LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid, among others.

Meanwhile, expect another total team effort from the powerhouse Americans as they try to sustain their high-octane offense.

Game time is 3 am. – Rappler.com