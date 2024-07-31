LIVE UPDATES: USA vs South Sudan – 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Led by the superstar duo of Kevin Durant and LeBron James, Team USA goes for a 2-0 start as it faces off with upset-minded South Sudan in the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – After a dominant 26-point rout of Serbia in its 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball opener, the superstar-studded Team USA aims to avoid the upset ax when it battles South Sudan in a highly anticipated Group C encounter on Wednesday, July 31 (Thursday, August 1, Manila time).

Prior to the start of the Olympics, USA and South Sudan already faced off in a nail-biting exhibition affair, where the heavily favored Americans survived the feisty South Sudanese by the skin of their teeth with a 101-100 come-from-behind escape.

In that game, USA captain LeBron James saved the day for the Americans as he delivered the game-winning layup with only 8 seconds to play.

With James’ co-star Kevin Durant now back in the fold after missing all their exhibition matches due to a calf injury, expect a whole different ball game from the Americans this time around as they look to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

It was Durant who shone the brightest for the mighty Americans in their opening win versus Serbia last Sunday, July 28, as the three-time Olympic gold medalist went off for a game-high 23 points on a near-perfect 8-of-9 shooting.

The 35-year-old Durant showed no signs of rust in his return, scattering 21 of his 23 points in just the first two quarters on a spotless 8-of-8 field goal clip.

James, likewise, came to play for USA, posting all-around numbers of 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists in his first Olympic appearance since the 2012 London Games.

Similar to USA, South Sudan emerged triumphant in their Group C opener on Sunday as it stunned Puerto Rico, 90-79.

It was a historic win for the South Sudanese as it marked their first-ever victory in the men’s basketball Olympics.

Pitted against a powerhouse USA squad filled with NBA superstars, look for former NBA two-way guard Carlik Jones to lead the charge for South Sudan as they look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history.

Jones dropped a triple-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Americans in their exhibition match, before sizzling for 19 markers, 7 boards, and 6 dimes versus the Puerto Ricans in their Olympic debut.

Game time is 3 am, Manila time. – Rappler.com